PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Nov 23

-- Strong winds cut electricity supplies and uprooted trees across Bulgaria. Two airplanes had to land at the airport of central city of Plovdiv after landing at Sofia airport proved unsafe (Standart, 24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor, Duma)

-- The Polish man, who had “joked” about a bomb threat and caused an emergency landing of a Polish airplane at the Bulgarian airport of Burgas, was released on bail by a Bulgarian court. (Standart, Duma)

CAPITAL DAILY - The finance ministry has surprisingly reopened and sold additional 50 million euros to its 20-year Eurobonds due in 2035 to a private investor without tender at a price that was lower compared to the market price of the bonds at present.

CAPITAL DAILY - The central bank said commercial banks have to put 82.2 million levs ($44.64 million) in the newly established Fund for bank restructuring as part of the measures to ensure the stability of the banking system and in line with EU regulations.

- Bulgaria will sign a final investment decision to build a gas link with neighbouring Greece on Dec. 10, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said. (Capital Daily, Monitor)