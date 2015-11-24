PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Nov 24

SOFIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Support for Prime Minister Boiko Borisov and his centre-right coalition government after the local election last month, a new poll by independent pollster alpha research showed. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Trud)

-- Bulgaria’s state energy holding company BEH has invited 25 banks to negotiate a loan of 650 million euros needed to repay arrears to two U.S. thermal power plants in Bulgaria, deputy energy minister Zhecho Stankov said. (24 Chasa, Duma, Capital Daily, Monitor, Standart, Trud)

-- Some 56 migrants from Afghanistan have been detained near the border with Turkey. (Duma, 24 Chasa, Stnadart)

-- Shares of Bulgaria’s leading IT developer Sirma Group rose 6 percent above the initial public offering price in the first day of trading at the Bulgarian Stock Exchange. (Capital daily, Trud)

-- French and U.S. companies have expressed interest to import natural gas to Bulgarian companies. (Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud)