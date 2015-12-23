FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Dec 23
December 23, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Dec 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

TRUD - The regulated electricity prices for households will not be changed for at least the next six months, the head of the energy regulator Ivan Ivanov said.

-- The natural gas prices may drop by 10 percent of next April following the drop of oil prices on the global markets, said Petyo Ivanov, head of Bulgaria’s natural gas public supplier Bulgargaz. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Capital Daily)

-- Bulgarian-based pharmaceutical company Huvepharma said it is buying out two production sites in the United States as part of a asset purchase agreement with Zoetis, U.S-based animal health company. (Standart, 24 Chasa)

