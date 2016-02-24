PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 24

SOFIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The report of forensic accountants AlixPartners on the funds of collapsed Corporate Commercial Bank has been sent to parliament, but deputies are banned from making the report public, the finance ministry said. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, Duma)

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian bank Postbank, controlled by Greek EFG Eurobank plans to raise its capital by 55 million euro to finalise the acquisition of the Bulgarian branch of Greek Alpha Bank.

-- Bulgarian men between 18 and 32 years of age will be put on military accountancy and be mobilised if needed, changes in the defence law envision. (Sega, Trud)

-- Bulgaria’s energy holding BEH has already received one offer from a ban for a bridge to bond loan of up to 650 million euros, the energy minister said. (Standart, Monitor)