PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 25
February 25, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Supreme Court of Serbia postponed its sitting on the request for the extradition of majority owner of insolvent Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) Tsvetan Vassilev to March 16 (Trud, Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Bulgaria’s government agreed to send troops as part of a NATO mission aimed at bolstering the defense of Turkey’s airspace. Eight Bulgarian troops will be deployed as of March 01, 2016 for six months (Trud, Standart, Sega)

-- Bulgarian parliament voted on a first reading to approve new fines imposed for speeding (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor, Telegraf)

-- Former parliament speaker Yordan Sokolov died at the age of 83. He served as the speaker of the 38th National Assembly between 1997 and 2001 and was interior minister between 1991 and 1992 (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Sega, Monitor)

