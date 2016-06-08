PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 8

SOFIA, June 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria, along with the other six euro zone’s potential future members, does not meet the criteria for accession, falling short on both economic and legal requirements, the European Central Bank said. (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Duma, Standart, Sega)

CAPITAL DAILY - Canadian mining company Dundee plans to invest $178 million to develop a gold mine near the Bulgarian town of Krumovgrad and start producing silver and gold concentrate in the second half of 2018.

-- The energy regulator plans to approve a 10 percent cut in the wholesale prices of natural gas in the country for the third quarter, its chairman said. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Sega)

-- Some 69 percent of the Bulgarians do not have savings and one third are afraid to love their current job, a new survey by Provident Financial and GFK showed. (Duma, Monitor, Standart)