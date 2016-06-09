FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 9
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare Facilities
June 9, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, June 9 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria’s gas grid operator Bulgartransgaz is expected to sign an agreement with its Greek counterpart, DESFA, which will allow virtual sales of natural gas by the end of this month. The deal can effectively put an end to Bulgaria’s almost complete dependence on Russian gas supplies, the head of the energy regulator said.

-- Bulgarian chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov turned down the proposal from deputies to inform them on the ongoing investigation into the collapse of the country’s forth largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank, in 2014. (Capital Daily, Sega, Standart)

-- Turkey’s Acibadem, part of Malasia-based IHH Healthcare Berhad, wrapped up a deal to acquire Tokuda Hospital and merge with City Clinic in Bulgaria and plans to provide medical services to about 1 million people. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Standart, Trud)

-- Thieves have robbed the post office in southern city of Haskovo, taking about 1.8 million levs ($1.05 million), according to sources close to the investigation. The funds were shipped to the post office for the payment of pensions in the city. (Duma, Monitor, Sega, Trud) ($1 = 1.7162 leva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.