PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Nov 1

SOFIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgarian Socialist Party's candidate Rumen Radev would get 30.7 percent support in the expected presidential election's run-off on Nov. 13 while backing for ruling centre-right GERB's candidate Tsetska Tsacheva stood at 25 percent, a survey by pollster Market Links showed (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)

-- Bulgarian truck drivers blocked main border points on the frontiers with Turkey, Greece, Serbia and Romania, protesting against what they describe as "inhumane conditions" of waiting for hours to leave the country (Trud, Standart, Monitor)

-- Bulgaria marks National Enlighteners' Day on Nov. 1, honouring all the people who helped develop and preserve its culture and pass it on to other generations, along with those who fought for its liberty under Ottoman rule (1396-1878) (Trud, Standart, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Sega)

-- US sensors manufacturer Sensata Technologies will create 500 new jobs in its three facilities across Bulgaria in 2017, the company said