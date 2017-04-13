FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 13
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 13, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, April 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

TRUD - The nationalist alliance United Patriots is likely to get five ministers in the new coalition government led by centre-right GERB party, sources familiar with the talks said.

-- The ethnic Turkish MRF party said it would back a GERB-led coalition government until July next year, when Bulgaria will hand over the rotating EU presidency to Austria. (Sega, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma)

-- Bulgaria's population is expected to drop below 7 million by 2020, a new demographic report by the statistics office showed. (Standart, Sega, Standart, Monitor)

-- British American Tobacco plans to produce the cigarette brands it acquired from local cigarette maker Bulgartabac in the country for the next two years, BAT Bulgaria manager Mila Marechkova said. (Standart, Capital Daily, Monitor, Trud,)

-- The health ministry said that the level of uranium found in the drinking water supplies in the southern region of Haskovo is not a threat to the public health, as the polluted water wells were cut off. (Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma)

-- The Bulgarian army is only partially prepared to protect the country's sovereignty and territory and participate in NATO's collective defence due to chronic shortage of soldiers, ageing military equipment and lack of funds, a new report from the defence ministry for 2016 showed. (Sega, Monitor, Standart)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.