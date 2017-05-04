FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 4
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 4, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, May 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria’s interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov described his caretaker administration as having been a success (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)

-- A total of 294 migrants have been arrested at the border with Turkey since January 1, nearly 80 percent less than in the same period last year, interim Deputy Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said (Trud, Standart)

-- Bulgaria should attract investors with economic incentives and not only with low wages, President Rumen Radev said during a meeting with Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation. Burrow said that the growing gap between poor and rich and the subsequent social exclusion generated various problems as some of them are a threat to democracy in a country

-- The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) faced widespread accusations of being far too lenient in reducing by half Levski Sofia's fine after the club's fans displayed Nazi symbol during their 3-0 loss to bitter city rivals CSKA on Saturday (Tema Sport, Trud, Standart)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.