3 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 10
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 10, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgarian government, led by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, has nominated Sofia police chief Mladen Marinov as new interior ministry's chief secretary, the cabinet's press office said (Trud, Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa)

-- Bulgaria's tourism ministry and interior ministry are considering the establishment of tourist police, initially in the national resorts, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said during a meeting with representatives of the sector (Monitor, Telegraf)

-- Bulgarian telecom BTC (Vivacom) said its net profit more than tripled to 8.8 million levs ($4.9 million) in the first quarter of the year, up from 2.7 million levs in the same period a year ago ($1 = 1.7951 leva)

