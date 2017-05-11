FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 11
May 11, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, May 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria exports to non-EU countries third countries rose 20.1 percent to 1.4 billion levs ($778.99 million) in the first three months of 2017, compared to the same period a year ago, the statistics office data showe. The exports to EU countries rose 18.1 percent to 2.96 billion levs in January-March this year (Standart, Monitor, Capital daily)

-- Bulgarian gas whole seller Bulgargas proposed a 4.2 percent inrease of natural gas prices for the third quarter (Standart, Sega)

-- Bulgaria's interior ministry revealed a brutal drug gang which has killed one supervisor and has crippled a surgeon. Seven people were arrested. The prosecutor's office explained that they forfended planned executions of three more supervisors (Standart, Trud, Monitor)

-- Ex-chief secretary of the interior ministry Georgi Kostov will be appointed general director of the national customs agency, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said (Standart, Sega, Capital daily)

$1 = 1.7972 leva

