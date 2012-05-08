ADM Capital, EBRD get stake in Bulgaria's Prista Oil

SOFIA, May 8 (Reuters) - Emerging markets investor ADM Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have sealed a deal to acquire 30 percent in Bulgarian lubricants and battery maker Prista Oil Group, refinance its debt and provide new loans, the companies said on Tuesday.

Hong-Kong-based ADM Capital and EBRD provided 48 million euros ($62.64 million) to replace Gramercy Emerging Markets Fund as the minority investor in Prista, pay its outstanding debt to Gramercy and provide fresh equity for the group’s expansion.

EBRD is extending an additional 12 million-euro loan to Prista Oil, one of eastern Europe’s leading lubricant producers, to back its growth plans.

Last year Prista Oil acquired a 50.1 percent stake in an Uzbek base oils producer from Texaco of the United States and renamed it to Uz-Prista.

The group has plants in Bulgaria, Turkey and Hungary. It also controls Dutch registered Star Oil company, a trader of base oils in the Mediterranean region.

Prista Oil Group, whose sales rose to 375 million euros in 2011 from 289 million in 2010, said it was looking for new acquisitions in Romania and the Czech Republic.