RPT-S&P cuts Bulgaria's sovereign rating to BBB-
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-S&P cuts Bulgaria's sovereign rating to BBB-

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeating to more subscribers)

SOFIA, June 13 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor's Ratings Services cut Bulgaria's sovereign credit ratings one notch to BBB- on Friday, saying the country's political environment poses risks to much-needed reforms.

S&P said the revision reflects the view that the absence of meaningful progress on reforms will constrain economic growth and keep unemployment high.

"Bulgaria's political environment continues to pose a challenge for the implementation of reforms needed to tackle deep-rooted institutional and economic problems," it said in a statement. It revised the country's outlook to stable from negative, however.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
