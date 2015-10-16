FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosatom signs $28 mln deal to modernise Bulgaria's nuclear plant
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 16, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Rosatom signs $28 mln deal to modernise Bulgaria's nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosatom said on Friday it had signed a contract with Bulgaria’s sole nuclear power plant, Kozloduy, to modernise the generator equipment of one of the plant’s 1,000 megawatt reactors.

“The total value of the contract is 24.7 million euros ($28.1 million),” Rosatom said in a statement, adding the delivery timeframe of the core equipment for Unit 5 was 500 days, with all upgrades expected to wrap up by May 2018.

Bulgaria has stepped up work to extend the lifespan of its two Soviet-made nuclear reactors by 30 years as the Balkan country struggles to keep a lid on politically sensitive electricity costs.

The Kozloduy plant, by the Danube river on the border with Romania, produces about 35 percent of Bulgaria’s electricity and is also one of the cheapest sources of power.

Bulgaria, which has launched a 360 million euro upgrade of the reactors to avoid another jump in power prices, has hired a consortium led by Rosatom units Rosenergoatom and Rusatom Service and France’s EDF to carry out the upgrades for Unit 5.

$1 = 0.8800 euros Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.