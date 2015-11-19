FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish airlines says passenger bomb threat was a joke
November 19, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Polish airlines says passenger bomb threat was a joke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The passenger who made a bomb threat on charter firm Small Planet Airlines Poland’s flight from Warsaw to Egypt later told the crew that “it was only a joke,” the airline said in a Thursday statement.

The airline’s plane with 161 passengers and crew onboard made an emergency landing in the Black Sea city of Burgas in Bulgaria early on Thursday following a bomb threat.

“The passenger later informed the crew that it was only a joke, but for the sake of security of all travelers, all security procedures had been launched,” Small Planet Airlines said. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary and Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
