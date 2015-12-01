OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Police check van parked outside Bulgaria's main airport

(Corrects after airport withdraws statement about discovery of explosives)

SOFIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bulgarian police were checking bags found in a van parked outside the capital’s main airport on Tuesday, but officials there said they had not found any explosives so far, correcting an earlier statement.

Bulgarian police evacuated part of Terminal 1 in Sofia’s international airport as officers moved in around the vehicle with Belgian registration plates.

TV footage showed a police bomb disposal squad surrounded by counter-terrorism officers, border guards, fire fighters and medical teams.

“No explosive device has so far been found, the check is still underway,” Sofia airport’s chief executive Hristo Shterianov told reporters, saying an earlier statement from the airport’s spokeswoman had not been correct.

The airport said the terminal would be closed until midnight and all its flights transferred to Terminal 2. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Catherine Evans and Andrew Heavens)