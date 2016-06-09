FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgarian banker appealing against Serbian extradition ruling -lawyer
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 9, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Bulgarian banker appealing against Serbian extradition ruling -lawyer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE/SOFIA, June 9 (Reuters) - The main shareholder in Bulgaria’s collapsed Corporate Commercial Bank is appealing against a Serbian court ruling that he can be extradited to Bulgaria, his Bulgarian lawyer said on Thursday.

Bulgarian prosecutors have charged Tsvetan Vassilev with embezzling funds from the bank and are seeking his extradition from Serbia, where he has lived under police supervision since September 2014. Vassilev has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The Balkan country’s fourth largest lender failed in 2014, triggering its biggest banking crisis since the 1990s. In March, Bulgaria launched a 2.2 billion leva ($1.28 billion) lawsuit against Vassilev.

Vassilev’s Sofia-based lawyer Konstantin Simeonov, told Reuters an initial ruling in the case in Serbia had allowed the banker to be extradited. “But the ruling has not been enforced because there is an appeal against it,” Simeonov said.

Belgrade-based lawyer Vladimir Beljanski, who also represents Vassilev, said “we have no final, binding, court decision”, but did not give further details.

A court spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

If Serbia’s Court of Appeals rules against Vassilev, the country’s justice minister will be responsible for his handover to Bulgaria. It has already overturned one extradition ruling, citing procedural errors and sending Vassilev’s case back to the lower court a year ago.

$1 = 1.7243 leva Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.