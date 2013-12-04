FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EU OKs Bulgarian plan to give utilities free CO2 permits
December 4, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-EU OKs Bulgarian plan to give utilities free CO2 permits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail about value of the deal)

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Wednesday a Bulgarian plan to allocate free carbon allowances worth several hundred million euros to fund modernisation of its electricity sector.

The European Commission’s competition chief, Joaquin Almunia, said in a statement that the funding would help curb greenhouse gas emissions and improve security of supply.

Bulgaria will allocate around 54 million free permits to its power companies for the 2013-2020 period, said a Commission source, who asked not to be named because of internal policy.

The market value of the free allowances will be calculated using a formula that Bulgaria must make public, the source said.

The Commission said the aid would be worth as much as 945 million euros, which the source said would be the maximum possible value of the permits.

The investment would amount to around 241 million euros if the allocated permits were valued at the current market level of 4.47 euros for benchmark EU Allowances for December delivery , according to Reuters estimates.

Bulgaria’s modernisation plans include building infrastructure, closing some inefficient coal-fired plants and replacing them with natural gas and renewable energy production as part of a more varied energy mix, the Commission said.

$1 = 0.7360 euros Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Ben Garside; editing by Charlie Dunmore and Jane Baird

