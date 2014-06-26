FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria's First Investment Bank shares fall 14.1 pct
June 26, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria's First Investment Bank shares fall 14.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Bulgaria’s First Investment Bank, the country’s third biggest lender, fell 14.1 percent on Thursday following a ruling party lawmaker’s comments that another bank could be at risk of a bank run, traders said.

A run on Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last week prompted Bulgaria’s central bank to seize control of the lender, freeze its operations and start talks with shareholders about a rescue.

Shares in other Bulgarian banks were also down sharply.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Gareth Jones

