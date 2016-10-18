FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Bulgaria competition watchdog fines Telenor for misleading customers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 18, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 10 months ago

Bulgaria competition watchdog fines Telenor for misleading customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's competition watchdog on Tuesday fined Telenor's Bulgarian business 5.2 million levs ($2.92 million) for misleading customers about its mobile internet service network.

The Commission for Protection of Competition said Telenor Bulgaria had told consumers over a period of 10 months from November 2015 that they could upload and download mobile data faster than the company's 4G LTE network was capable of.

The Commission said in a statement the company's website said consumers could download and upload content at speeds which did not match the achievable maximum speed of the processing network.

Telenor Bulgaria, which has 3.5 million subscribers in the Balkan country, said it was disappointed with the ruling and disagreed with the findings and the imposed sanction.

"We are currently reviewing in detail the decision of the Commission and will comment further when this review is completed," Telenor Bulgaria said in a statement.

$1 = 1.7802 leva Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.