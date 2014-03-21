FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unicredit's Bulgaria business gains 50 mln euro credit line
March 21, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Unicredit's Bulgaria business gains 50 mln euro credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Unicredit Bulbank, Bulgaria’s largest bank by assets, has secured a 50 million euro ($68.92 million) credit line from the European Investment Bank, it said on Friday.

The financing is part of a 100 million euro loan to be disbursed in two tranches and used to extend loans to small and medium-size enterprises operating in agriculture, industry and services, the Unicredit subsidiary said.

Banks in the European Union’s poorest nation cut business lending significantly after the 2009 global financial crisis hit the economy and increased the level of bad debt. ($1 = 0.7255 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by David Goodman)

