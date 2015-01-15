Kerry focus on energy, security, corruption in Bulgaria

* US keen to counter Russian influence in NATO ally Bulgaria

* Bulgaria heavily reliant on Russian energy

* Washington pushing Sofia to improve rule of law

By Arshad Mohammed and Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will encourage Bulgaria to rely less on Russian energy and to tackle corruption on Thursday as the two NATO allies announced the launch of an annual strategic dialogue.

The talks between the U.S. and Bulgarian foreign ministers, whose focus will include security and energy, are intended to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to helping Bulgaria resist Russian influence.

Bulgaria depends on Russia for 90 percent of its gas and all of its nuclear fuel. Its sole oil refinery is owned by Russia’s Lukoil.

Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine last March and its support for pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine have increased concerns among nations reliant on Russian energy.

“Bulgaria is an ally that is in need of strong support at the moment,” a senior U.S. official told reporters, citing its energy dependence, its weak economy and corruption. “If and as they deepen and broaden their commitment to rule of law, we also believe we can do more together on the economic side.”

U.S. officials said graft left the Balkan nation open to undue influence from Moscow, Bulgaria’s communist-era overlord.

“Corruption is not just a threat to the democratic fabric of a country ... it also is a wormhole for foreign interference,” said the senior U.S. official. “It’s really esssential that Bulgaria tackle it more energetically.”

Kerry met Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev and Prime Minister Boiko Borisov. He was due to travel to Paris later on Thursday to offer his sympathies over last week’s spate of Islamist attacks in which 17 people died.

Bulgarian prosecutors said on Monday they would extradite a Frenchman suspected of knowing or having been in touch with one of the two Islamist militants who shot dead 12 people at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo’s offices in Paris last week.

GAS PIPELINES

Last month’s cancellation of Russia’s planned South Stream pipeline, which would have passed through Bulgaria as Russia seeks to circumvent Ukraine, has increased Sofia’s desire to develop as a regional gas hub.

Washington supports the creation of a pipeline between Greece and Bulgaria, which ultimately could help to connect the Bulgarian market to gas from Azerbaijan, providing an alternative to Russian energy.

Ilian Vasilev, an independent energy expert and a former Bulgarian ambassador to Russia, said Bulgaria was vulnerable because of its energy ties, the Ukraine crisis and also the potential threat from Islamists, given its border with Turkey.

“At the border of the conflicts in Ukraine and also coming from Islamic State, Bulgaria is worried about the synchronicity of these two threats,” he said. “It is obviously a risk that Bulgaria cannot deal with alone, so it needs solidarity.” (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)