Belgian investor hands back Bulgarian company stakes

SOFIA, July 23 (Reuters) - Belgian investor Pierre Louvrier said on Thursday that stakes in Bulgarian companies he acquired this year have reverted back to their original owner fugitive Bulgarian tycoon Tsvetan Vassilev.

Vassilev was at the centre of a scandal last year when a bank he majority-owned, Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) , was hit by a run on deposits and shut down, triggering a major banking crisis in the country.

In March, Louvrier said he had bought stakes in the Balkan country’s largest telecom operator by revenue Vivacom and five other unlisted businesses through a Luxembourg-registered company LIC33 Group. Under the deal, the group paid 1 euro and took on a related 900 million euros ($987.12 million) of debt.

“The assets he (Louvrier) acquired in Bulgaria in 2015 ... have now reverted back to their previous beneficial owner,” the investor said in an emailed statement. “This means that Mr Louvrier no longer has any interest in these assets.”

Louvrier, formerly involved in operations in Russia as head of private investment firm CFG Capital, said he had withdrawn from the investment after he failed to agree with all parties on a restructuring within an acceptable time frame.

The statement did not provide any further details.

A Vivacom spokeswoman declined to comment, saying Vivacom had not been informed.

Vassilev has been charged with embezzlement and is awaiting an extradition hearings in Serbia. He denies any wrongdoing and has blamed the run on Corpbank on a plot hatched by business rivals. He was not available for comment on Thursday.