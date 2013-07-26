Buyer of Bulgarian pension fund says to seek regulatory nod soon

SOFIA, July 26 (Reuters) - UK-registered company United Capital, the selected buyer of Bulgaria’s largest private pension fund Doverie, said on Friday it plans to file soon for regulatory approvals with Bulgarian authorities and keep the current management. Vienna Insurance Group has agreed to sell its 92.58 percent stake in Doverie to United Capital, but lack of public information about who stands behind the buyer has raised concerns in Bulgaria and ruling Socialists have urged the financial regulator to halt the deal.

United Capital has no stock market listing, website, or phone number. The lack of transparency about the deal has prompted the resignation of the management board of Doverie, which has more than 1.25 million contributors and almost 1.8 billion levs ($1.2 billion) under management.

In an emailed statement from Vienna, United Capital said it was a holding entity engaged in the financial services with assets that include stakes in insurance companies, real estate funds, banks and industrial assets in the European Union, the United States and Russia. The company and its affiliates manage more than 2 billion euros, it said.

“United Capital will soon present the materials required by the Bulgarian regulatory authorities for the implementation of the transaction pursuant to the signed share purchase agreement,” said Deborah Sturman, United Capital’s chairing director who is also an international attorney.

“The funding of the transaction will be provided solely by its shareholders, as required by the regulatory authorities in the UK and Bulgaria,” she said.

The statement said one of United Capital’s key investors was Sergei Mastyugin, member of the supervisory board of Russia’s Investbank.

It also said a partner company, LJ Capital, has significantly increased its interest in United Capital to “further enhance its management and financial capacity”. It did not elaborate.

Sturman also said the company plans to keep the current chief executive of the pension fund Doverie, Daniela Petkova on her post.

Bulgaria’s financial regulator has said it would carefully look into all documents the new owner files before it rules on the transaction.