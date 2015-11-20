FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VTB Capital's Bulgaria unit: Vivacom sold at auction for 330 mln euro
November 20, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

VTB Capital's Bulgaria unit: Vivacom sold at auction for 330 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bulgarian telecoms firm Vivacom was sold at auction for a final price of 330 million euros ($352.3 million), the chief executive of VTB Capital’s Bulgarian unit, Milen Veltchev, said on Friday.

The buyer agreed to take on 400 million euros of debt, meaning that the implied price of the company, Bulgaria’s leading telecoms operator, was 730 million euros, Veltchev said.

Veltchev added that VTB Capital would reveal the buyer of Vivacom after a share purchase agreement had been signed. ($1 = 0.9366 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

