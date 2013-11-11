Bulgaria's Vivacom seeks 400 mln euros via Eurobond

SOFIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s third-largest telecom operator Vivacom is considering tapping international markets for 400 million euros ($534 million) with a five-year Eurobond to refinance debt, the company said on Monday.

After two years of wrangling with lenders and failed attempts to sell the company, Bulgarian banker Tsvetan Vasilev through his company Bromak and Russia’s second-biggest bank VTB Capital bought more than 76 percent of Vivacom in September 2012.

The company’s management will hold meetings with potential investors in a European capital this week, with a final decision expected to be announced next Monday, a source familiar with the process told Reuters.

A number of banks own 17.5 percent of the company, which has 20 percent of the market in terms of clients and employs about 10,000 people.

Vivacom, whose debts amount to 872 million levs ($595.1 million), serves 2.6 million landline subscribers in the country of 7.3 million.

Vivacom, the trade name of Bulgarian Telecommunication Co (BTC), said Credit Suisse and VTB Capital will be global coordinators of the financing. Barclays and Deutsche Bank will be bookrunners. ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing by David Holmes)