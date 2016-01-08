Bulgaria's competition watchdog gives green light to Vivacom sale

SOFIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s competition watchdog said on Friday it has given the go ahead for Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev to take control of the country’s leading telecoms operator Vivacom.

Vivacom was put up for auction by its previous owner VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia’s VTB bank , after an indirect holding company of Vivacom defaulted on a 150 million euro bridge financing loan last May.

Roussev, a real estate investor with experience in the telecoms sector, paid 330 million euros ($360 mln) for Vivacom and agreed to take on 400 million euros of debt, meaning the implied price of Vivacom was 730 million euros.

Bulgaria’s biggest telecoms operator by revenue has had financial difficulties due to its association with fugitive businessman Tsvetan Vassilev, who has been charged with embezzlement relating to the collapse of the country’s fourth-largest lender Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) in 2014.

Vassilev was the major shareholder in Corpbank, whose collapse triggered a banking crisis in Bulgaria, and also owned a 43 percent stake in Vivacom until a group of investors bought his stake for 1 euro last March.

Bulgaria’s Commission for Protection of Competition announced its decision in a statement on its website but did not disclose further details. ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Susan Fenton)