Creditors of Bulgarian telco Vivacom agree sale terms

SOFIA, July 20 (Reuters) - Bulgarian lender Corporate Commercial Bank (CCBank) and Russian peer VTB Bank are set to take over debt-ridden Bulgarian telecoms company Vivacom, CCBank said on Friday.

There have been several failed attempts to restructure and sell Vivacom, which has debts of more than 1.65 billion euros ($2 billion) from a 2007 buyout by AIG, which has since sold it on.

“The tie-up between CCBank and VTB Capital was picked as preferred buyer by the senior creditors’ committee,” Tsvetan Vasilev, chairman of the supervisory board of CCBank, told Bulgarian newspaper Capital Daily. “But many details are yet to clarified.”

The bank’s press office confirmed Vasilev’s statement, though VTB Capital, a VTB Bank subsidiary, declined to comment.

The telecoms company, which competes with Telekom Austria’s Mobiltel and Globul, a unit of Greece’s OTE, said that its senior secured creditors have told it they have agreed in principle the terms for a sale to two financial investors and a deal can be closed in September if it is approved by all parties involved.

Vivacom, a trade name of Bulgarian Telecommunications Company (BTC), is controlled by PineBridge Investments, part of Hong Kong telecoms and media tycoon Richard Li’s business empire. PineBridge controls 94 percent of Vivacom. The rest is floated on the Bulgarian bourse.

The most recent failed attempt to sell Vivacom was in May, when creditors could not reach a deal with Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell.

Lenders include Royal Bank of Scotland, a coordinator of the steering committee of the senior secured lenders, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Unicredit’s Austrian unit.

CCBank and VTB Bank have offered to pay 130 million euros in cash to the senior lenders for a majority of the equity, with 588 million euros of reinstated loans and a minority of the equity to be allocated to senior secured lenders, Vivacom said in a statement.

The offer also allows senior lenders to exit their loan positions once the transaction is closed. If all options are exercised by the senior lenders, the investors will pay a total of about 617 million euros, the statement said.

The acquisition price will depend on the extend of the take-up on the cash exit option and is estimated to be in the range of 0.81 levs to 1,92 levs per share, valuing the company between 230 million and 550 million levs.

That will be only a small fraction of the 1.66 billion euros that AIG paid to acquire 90 percent of BTC in 2007. ($1 = 0.8156 euros)