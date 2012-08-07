FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VTB Bank, CCBank to acquire Bulgarian telecoms firm
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

VTB Bank, CCBank to acquire Bulgarian telecoms firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bulgarian lender Corporate Commercial Bank (CCBank) and a unit of Russia’s VTB Bank, VTB Capital, have agreed to take over debt-ridden Bulgarian telecoms company Vivacom, Vivacom said on Tuesday.

Vicacom, whose debts amount to 1.65 billion euros ($2.1 billion), its creditors and the two investors have agreed on a restructuring plan which is to be launched later this month. The deal is expected to be closed in September.

The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including approval of regulatory and competition authorities, the statement said.

Under the plan, CCBank and VTB Bank have offered to pay 130 million euros in cash to the senior lenders for a majority of the equity, with 588 million euros of reinstated loans and a minority of the equity to be allocated to senior secured lenders, Vivacom has said. ($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.