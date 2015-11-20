REFILE-UPDATE 1-Bulgarian businessman wins auction for telecoms group Vivacom-source

(Corrects second bullet point to show price rises to 730 mln including debt)

* VTB Capital says sells Vivacom for 330 mln euros

* Price rises to 730 mln euros including debt

* Bulgaria will seek to recover funds linked to Corpbank collapse

By Tsvetelia Tsolova and Alexander Winning

SOFIA/MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev has won the auction for control of Bulgaria’s leading telecoms operator Vivacom with a bid of 330 million euros ($353 million), a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Friday.

VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia’s second-largest bank VTB which launched the sale, confirmed the process and the price, which rises to 730 million euros including debt, but said it would only reveal the winner after a share-purchase agreement had been signed.

The sale is linked to the collapse last year of Bulgaria’s fourth-largest lender Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), whose majority shareholder Tsvetan Vassilev also controlled 43 percent of Vivacom.

The deal requires approval of Bulgarian and EU regulators.

VTB Capital launched the auction following a default on a 150 million euro ($164 million) loan to Luxembourg-registered InterV, an indirect holding company of Vivacom.

The other bidder in the auction, held in London until late Thursday, was Greece-based Olympia Group together with hedge fund Third Point.

Roussev, who lives in London, is a real estate investor with experience in the telecoms sector.

Bulgaria’s Deposit Insurance Fund, which had to pay 3.6 billion levs to guaranteed depositors in Corpbank, will be closely watching the deal, as it wants to recover funds that Vassilev used from the bank to finance his stake.

Russian businessman Dmitry Kosarev, who has said he had acquired Vassilev’s stake in Vivacom, plans to dispute the results of the sale via legal proceedings.

Vassilev was charged with embezzlement and awaits the outcome of extradition hearings in Serbia. He has confirmed Kosarev had taken control of the shares and accused a “political mafia” in Bulgaria of trying to wrest control of his businesses.