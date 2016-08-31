FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bulgarian businessman Roussev takes control of telecoms group Vivacom
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Bulgarian businessman Roussev takes control of telecoms group Vivacom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev has taken control of Bulgaria's leading telecoms operator Vivacom from Russia's VTB Bank after winning an auction for the company with a bid of 330 million euros ($368 million).

The auction was held last November but the winner was not confirmed by VTB until Wednesday.

VTB Capital, the investment-banking arm of Russia's second-largest bank, launched the sale after a default on a 150 million euro bridging loan to an indirect holding company of Vivacom. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.