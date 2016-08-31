Bulgarian businessman Roussev takes control of telecoms group Vivacom

SOFIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev has taken control of Bulgaria's leading telecoms operator Vivacom from Russia's VTB Bank after winning an auction for the company with a bid of 330 million euros ($368 million).

The auction was held last November but the winner was not confirmed by VTB until Wednesday.

VTB Capital, the investment-banking arm of Russia's second-largest bank, launched the sale after a default on a 150 million euro bridging loan to an indirect holding company of Vivacom. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Goodman)