Socialists nominate Chobanov as new Bulgaria finance minister

SOFIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Economist Petar Chobanov has been nominated as finance minister in Bulgaria’s Socialist-backed technocrat government of Plamen Oresharski, due to face a parliamentary vote of confidence later this week, sources familiar with the process said.

Soft-spoken Chobanov, 36, is not a party member but was in charge of the ministry’s forecast agency in a previous Socialist-led cabinet until 2009, when Oresharski was a finance minister.

“He’s the choice for finance minister,” a senior socialist politician told Reuters while another official close to party talks said his grouping was to approve the cabinet lineup including Chobanov later on Monday.

Oresharski’s government of professionals is also backed by the ethnic Turkish MRF party and is expected to easily win parliament support as it would need just one abstention of deputies from the nationalist Attack party or centre-right GERB. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Radu Marinas)