REFILE-Leading Bulgaria party wants election result cancelled

SOFIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s centre-right GERB, the largest party in a new parliament, will try to cancel the result of Sunday’s election due to a “violation” on the day before the vote, its leader Boiko Borisov said on Thursday.

GERB won 97 seats in the 240 member parliament and believes its support was hit by the announcement on Saturday - a day when campaigning is banned before voting - that illegal ballots were found at a printing shop owned by one of its councillors.

“Today or tomorrow GERB will appeal to the constitutional court and seek the cancellation of the election,” Borisov told reporters. “Our motive is the gross violation of the law in the day before the vote.”