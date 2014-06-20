FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria government offers help to stabilise Corpbank
June 20, 2014 / 2:17 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria government offers help to stabilise Corpbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 20 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian government is ready to support the central bank’s efforts to stabilise Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), it said in a statement on Friday.

A run on the Balkan state’s fourth largest-lender this week prompted the central bank to take control of Corpbank on Friday, with Central Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov urging depositors to stay calm.

“If needed, the Bulgarian government will support the Bulgarian National Bank’s efforts with all necessary actions and resources,” the government statement said. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Keiron Henderson)

