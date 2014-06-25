Bulgaria stock exchange extends freeze on Corpbank trading

SOFIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s stock exchange on Wednesday said it would extend a freeze on share trading in Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), until the central bank relinquishes control of the country’s fourth-largest lender.

A run on Corpbank last week prompted the central bank to take control of the lender for a period of three months, stop its operations and block depositors from withdrawing money.

The bourse had suspended trading in Corpbank on Friday and then extended that ban until Wednesday.