Bulgaria stock exchange extends freeze on Corpbank trading
June 25, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria stock exchange extends freeze on Corpbank trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s stock exchange on Wednesday said it would extend a freeze on share trading in Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), until the central bank relinquishes control of the country’s fourth-largest lender.

A run on Corpbank last week prompted the central bank to take control of the lender for a period of three months, stop its operations and block depositors from withdrawing money.

The bourse had suspended trading in Corpbank on Friday and then extended that ban until Wednesday.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Keiron Henderson

