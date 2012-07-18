FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgarian bus explosion caused by a bomb-formin
July 18, 2012 / 6:52 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 18 (Reuters) - An explosion which killed six people and injured dozens of Israeli tourists at the Bulgarian airport of Burgas was caused by a bomb in their bus, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolai Mladenov told Reuters by telephone.

“The explosion was caused by a bomb in the bus,” he said.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said five people were killed and one died later in hospital. Thirty two people were taken to hospital with injuries. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
