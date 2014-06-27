FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria's First Investment Bank shares down 19.79 percent
June 27, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria's First Investment Bank shares down 19.79 percent

Tsvetelia Tsolova

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Bulgaria’s First Investment Bank were down 19.79 percent at 0750 GMT on Friday, following a similar sharp drop in the stock price on Thursday.

Shares in other banks were also down.

A run on Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last week prompted the central bank to seize control of the country’s fourth largest lender and temporarily shut down its operations.

Shares in Bulgarian banks fell sharply on Thursday after a lawmaker from the ruling Socialist Party said another lender could come under attack. A spokesman for First Investment Bank said after Thursday’s decline that the bank was in “excellent condition”. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)

