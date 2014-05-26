France's Atos bids 620 mln euros for Bull

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Atos said it had agreed to buy Bull on Monday in an all-French takeover deal worth 620 million euros ($845.2 million) aimed at creating an international information company that would be Europe’s biggest in cloud operations and a leading cybersecurity player.

At 4.90 euros a share the offer represents a 30 percent premium to the three month weighted average share price of Bull, the companies said, adding that they expected the deal to deliver 80 million euros annually in cost synergies.