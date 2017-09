Dec 31 (Reuters) - Bumech SA :

* Distressed Assets FIZ AN acquires 15.2 percent stake in company as result of company’s capital increase and merger with ZWG SA

* Distressed Assets FIZ AN is managed by Noble Funds Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)