BRIEF-Marcin Sutkowski acquires 7.78% stake in Bumech

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Bumech SA :

* Marcin Sutkowski acquires 7.78 percent stake in company

* Change in stake is result of incorporation of ZWG SA into Bumech and issuance of new series F shares offered to current ZWG shareholders at a ratio of two Bumech shares for one ZWG share

* Marcin Sutkowski holds 5,014,000 shares of the company

* In addition he is related to Fundacja Przystan w Lubinie which holds a 15.90 percent stake in Bumech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)