BRIEF-Zdzislaw Gdaniec and Dick Inter acquire a 9.301% stake in Bumech
January 6, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zdzislaw Gdaniec and Dick Inter acquire a 9.301% stake in Bumech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6(Reuters) - Bumech SA :

* Announced on Monday that Zdzislaw Gdaniec holds a 4.952 pct stake in the company

* He acquired the stake following the incorporation of ZWG SA into the the company and issuance of new series F shares of offered to current ZWG shareholders at a ratio of 2 Bumech shares for 1 ZWG share

* Zdzislaw Gdaniec holds 3,192,250 shares of the company

* In addition Zdzislaw Gdaniec is majority shareholder of Dick Inter SA, which holds 4.349 pct stake in the company as a former shareholder of ZWG SA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,

Gdynia Newsroom

