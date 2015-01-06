BRIEF-Zdzislaw Gdaniec and Dick Inter acquire a 9.301% stake in Bumech

Jan 6(Reuters) - Bumech SA :

* Announced on Monday that Zdzislaw Gdaniec holds a 4.952 pct stake in the company

* He acquired the stake following the incorporation of ZWG SA into the the company and issuance of new series F shares of offered to current ZWG shareholders at a ratio of 2 Bumech shares for 1 ZWG share

* Zdzislaw Gdaniec holds 3,192,250 shares of the company

* In addition Zdzislaw Gdaniec is majority shareholder of Dick Inter SA, which holds 4.349 pct stake in the company as a former shareholder of ZWG SA

