Malaysia's Bumi Armada in consortium awarded $1.2 bln Indonesia deal

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian oil field services firm Bumi Armada Bhd said on Tuesday a consortium in which a wholly-owned unit is involved had won a $1.18 billion contract in Indonesia.

The consortium will supply a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for Madura BD Field, a site east of Surabaya owned by Husky-CNOOC Madura Ltd.

It includes Bumi’s wholly-owned unit Bumi Armada Offshore Holdings Ltd and partner PT Armada Gema Nusantara.

The 10-year contract includes options for five annual extensions worth an additional $147 million. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Jason Neely)