FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Bumi Armada in consortium awarded $1.2 bln Indonesia deal
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Bumi Armada in consortium awarded $1.2 bln Indonesia deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian oil field services firm Bumi Armada Bhd said on Tuesday a consortium in which a wholly-owned unit is involved had won a $1.18 billion contract in Indonesia.

The consortium will supply a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for Madura BD Field, a site east of Surabaya owned by Husky-CNOOC Madura Ltd.

It includes Bumi’s wholly-owned unit Bumi Armada Offshore Holdings Ltd and partner PT Armada Gema Nusantara.

The 10-year contract includes options for five annual extensions worth an additional $147 million. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.