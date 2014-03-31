FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Bumi Armada gets letter of intent for $2.9 bln contract
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2014 / 2:02 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Bumi Armada gets letter of intent for $2.9 bln contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Bumi Armada Bhd has received a letter of intent from Italian oil and gas company Eni SpA contracting the Malaysian offshore oilfield services firm to provide a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The contract has an indicative value of $2.9 billion and involves the vessel being delivered in 31 months and deployed offshore Angola, Bumi Armada said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The deal is likely to contribute to earnings in the financial year ending Dec. 31, the company said.

Trading of shares of Bumi Armada was suspended earlier Monday at 3.91 ringgit pending this announcement. The shares have risen 3.2 percent over the past year compared with a 10.6 percent gain in the benchmark index.

Trading of the shares will resume at 0200 GMT. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.