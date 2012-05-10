Bumi to update on structure overhaul by year-end

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia-focused miner Bumi Plc will update the market by the year-end on plans to simplify its structure, potentially by merging Indonesian-listed miners Berau and Bumi Resources, Chief Executive Nalin Rathod said.

The simplification of Bumi’s complex corporate structure is seen as one of several elements that are key to the re-rating of its shares, down almost 50 percent this year.

“We are working on legal, commercial and regulatory issues.. We will have a formal statement once we complete all the procedural issues,” Rathod said in an interview after the company reported a 9 percent rise in output and said it was on track to meet 2012 targets. “We will make an announcement before the end of this year.”

London-listed Bumi Plc owns 29 percent of Bumi Resources and 85 percent of Berau.

Rathod said the company was also making progress on another key plank of its turnaround - reducing the cost of debt - potentially aided by selling down some of the 87 percent stake in Bumi Resources Minerals it holds through Bumi Resources, or one of BRM’s early-stage projects.

“Both options are open,” he said.

Rathod declined to comment on efforts by the Bakrie group, controlling shareholders along with other Indonesian investors, to resolve a covenant breach on a $437 million loan after a drop in Bumi Plc shares -- pledged as collateral to the borrowing.