FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's CIC to convert some debt into stakes in Bumi mining group
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2013 / 10:32 AM / in 4 years

China's CIC to convert some debt into stakes in Bumi mining group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Bumi Resources said on Wednesday China’s sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp (CIC), has agreed to convert part of an outstanding $1.3 billion loan into stakes in the miner’s PT Bumi Resources Minerals unit, its coal mines and a small stake in Bumi Resources itself.

“PT Bumi Resources Tbk announces that it has entered into an agreement to settle $1.3 billion principal amount of its remaining debt with China Investment Corp,” it said in a statement.

The latest move follows a last-minute $425 million debt extension by the coal mining group, controlled by the politically-connected Bakrie family, earlier this month.

Bumi Resources is Indonesia’s largest thermal coal producer and one of the three largest thermal coal exporters globally. Its main assets are a 65 percent stake in PT Kaltim Prima Coal and a 70 percent stake in PT Arutmin.

Bumi took a $1.9 billion loan from CIC in 2009, $600 million of which was repaid in 2011.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Prakash Chakravarti of IFR/LPC; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.