FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bumi says satisfied with chairman's financing for split deal
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 29, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Bumi says satisfied with chairman's financing for split deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Coal miner Bumi said on Friday it had received documents confirming chairman Samin Tan’s ability to finance the purchase of company shares currently owned by the co-founding Bakrie family, paving the way for a long-awaited split.

Earlier this month, Bumi was forced to delay a vote on the separation from Indonesia’s influential Bakrie clan after Tan failed to prove he had finances in place to buy their shares in the London-listed firm. The vote will now be held on the week of December 16, the company said.

“The independent directors have reviewed and are satisfied with the terms of the financing agreement and other associated documentation,” Bumi said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Tan said he had secured a $223 million loan from Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.