FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Bumi pushes cost cuts as thermal coal price falls
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 14, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Bumi pushes cost cuts as thermal coal price falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Accelerating cost-cutting effort

* Concerned by drop in thermal coal prices

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia-focused miner Bumi Plc said it planned to accelerate cost cutting as it battles falls in the price of thermal coal.

The drop in prices was a clear concern that would have a material impact on the industry’s profitability if prolonged, chairman Samin Tan said at the company’s annual meeting on Thursday.

“We are therefore accelerating our efforts at reducing costs and improving efficiencies wherever we can, across the wider group,” he said.

Thermal coal prices are near two-year lows, largely due to softer demand and increased supply from markets including Indonesia and the United States, where cheap natural gas has replaced coal used in power generation.

Bumi also confirmed the line-up of its board, keeping the make-up broadly similar months after a high-profile shake-up of its directors which brought in Samin Tan as chairman.

One change to the board which Bumi said would take place was the resignation of James Campbell, a senior member who was the former head of Anglo American’s coal division.

The London-listed miner, originally a venture set up by financier Nat Rothschild, is one of the world’s largest exporters of thermal coal, supplying China, India and Japan.

Tan also welcomed confirmation from the Indonesian energy minister last week that export duties would not be imposed on coal, after officials had said such curbs were under consideration.

Bumi shares closed down 5.3 percent at 312.5 pence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.