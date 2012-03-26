Bumi approves shake-up but Rothschild stays-sources

* Bumi board approves Samin Tan as chairman - sources

* Nat Rothschild to remain as non-executive director - sources

* Appointments expected to be announced on Tuesday

* Shares close to all time low on governance, debt, structure concerns

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - The board of Indonesian coal miner Bumi Plc has approved a shake-up that will bring in a new chairman after demands from key investors but will also retain co-founder Nat Rothschild as director, sources briefed on the matter said.

The sources said Indonesian coal entrepreneur Samin Tan, who became a major investor in London-listed Bumi alongside the Bakrie family last year, would become chairman as part of changes approved at a board meeting on Monday. The changes are due to be announced alongside Bumi’s 2011 earnings on Tuesday.

Tan replaces Indra Bakrie, who becomes co-chairman and effectively assumes a lesser role, the sources said. Tan and the Bakrie group together own 29.9 percent of voting rights in Bumi Plc, after Tan helped the politically connected Bakrie family pull back from the brink of a debt crisis last year.

Rothschild, who was non-executive co-chairman until Monday’s shake-up, will stay on as non-executive director, the sources said, signalling a rapprochement with the Indonesian partners, who sought to oust him last month. Rothschild owns almost 12 percent in the group, one of the world’s top thermal coal exporters.

The changes, confirming plans outlined last month and keeping Rothschild on the board, will draw a line under high-profile disagreements between the former hedge fund manager and his Indonesian partners that fuelled worries over governance and battered the group’s shares. Bumi shares are currently trading at close to their lowest level since the group, founded by Rothschild and partners as investment vehicle Vallar, relisted in June as Bumi.

Tense relations between Rothschild and the Bakrie camp reached a low point in November after a letter from Rothschild demanding a “radical cleaning up” was leaked. In February, the Bakries and Tan surprised the market -- and Bumi Plc -- by calling for a shareholder meeting to bring in Tan as chairman and make other changes, not least ousting Rothschild and other key directors from the board.

A visit by two independent directors of the London-listed miner to Jakarta, however, helped take the heat out of the dispute and the top Indonesian investors last month withdrew their request for a shareholder vote to bring in Tan and others, opting to sidestep a public showdown and pursue their aims in the boardroom instead.

Bakrie group veteran Nalin Rathod, who was instrumental in the acquisition of what are now some of Bumi’s key assets, will become chief executive of Bumi Plc, replacing Ari Hudaya, who is also chief executive of part-owned, Jakarta-listed PT Bumi , the sources said. Scott Merrillees, director of corporate finance at Borneo Lumbung, will become chief financial officer, replacing Andrew Beckham.

Bumi, due to report its annual results on March 27, has its annual shareholder meeting in June.

Bumi declined to comment on Monday.