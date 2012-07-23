Bumi Plc denies selling down Berau stake

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia-focused miner Bumi Plc has denied a report that it has sold down its stake in Berau Coal, the part-owned unit which it hopes to merge with miner Bumi Resources to create a coal arm and simplify its structure.

“No part of the Berau stake has been sold by Bumi Plc,” a spokesman for the group said.

London-listed Bumi Plc owns 29 percent of Bumi Resources and 85 percent of Berau.

Samin Tan, chairman of Bumi Plc, said earlier this year he envisaged Bumi Resources and Berau coming together, and chief executive Nalin Rathod said in May that he expects to update the market on efforts to streamline the structure by year-end.

Bumi Plc, originally a venture set up by financier Nat Rothschild, is one of the world’s largest exporters of thermal coal, supplying China, India and Japan.

The simplification of Bumi’s complex corporate structure is seen as one of several elements that are vital to the re-rating of its shares, down over 65 percent this year.